Avfuel partners with Sierra Vista Municipal Airport

Avfuel Corporation, a leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, has announced the addition of Sierra Vista Municipal Airport (KFHU) to its growing network of Avfuel-branded locations.

“This partnership is a testament to our mutual dedication to excellence in aviation services,” said Mark Haynes, Avfuel’s vice president of sales. “Avfuel looks forward to supporting Sierra Vista Municipal Airport’s continued growth and success as, together, we connect aviators with all that southern Arizona has to offer.”

Sierra Vista Municipal Airport offers a convenient location for travelers seeking to explore the landscapes and attractions of southern Arizona, like Fort Huachuca, Kartchner Caverns State Park and the historic town of Tombstone.

The general aviation airport provides full FBO services with a dedicated staff to offer the highest level of service to business and leisure travelers alike.

Highlights include full-service jet fuel and avgas, self-serve avgas, professional ground handling, aircraft parking with tie down chains, short- and long-term hangar rentals, a passenger terminal with modern amenities, a pilot’s lounge with Wi-Fi and computer, and a pilot’s snooze room.

The airport also offers free short- or long-term vehicle parking, a well-lit ramp area and secure facilities.

The Avfuel partnership makes it even easier for aviators to enjoy hassle-free access to the region with a suite of valuable programs, including competitive fuel rates with Avfuel Contract Fuel, lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and seamless transactions with the Avfuel Pro Card.