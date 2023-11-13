Sheltair partners with Tampa International Airport to host Volocopter

On November 2nd, in collaboration with Tampa International Airport and Volocopter, Sheltair offered its hangar space at its Tampa, Florida, (TPA) FBO location to host a flight test campaign marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

Lisa Holland, president of Sheltair said, “Sheltair is honored to have been chosen to host this event, as we are committed to supporting and wholeheartedly embracing the future of Urban Air Mobility (UAM).”

Joe Lopano, CEO of Tampa International Airport said, “Tampa International Airport has always embraced forward-thinking planning and has already identified a potential site for urban air mobility within our Master Plan. This technology holds the potential to revolutionize the aviation and transportation industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Volocopter as we usher in and visualize the remarkable possibilities that lie ahead.”

The centerpiece of this historic event was the crewed Volocopter 2X, representing the first-ever eVTOL flight test within the confines of an operational and large international airport in the United States.

Notably, it was also the first eVTOL test in the state of Florida, solidifying the region’s position as a focal point for UAM development and innovation.

The multilayered flight test campaign encompassed critical phases, including aircraft downwash and outwash testing in coordination with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA), as well as performance testing in the unique environmental conditions of Tampa, Florida.

Dirk Hoke, chief executive officer of Volocopter said, “Flying at a large, active airport always presents a multitude of challenges, but we proved that our aircraft is safe, quiet, and efficiently useful in a city like Tampa. Volocopter sees this as a starting point of the entry into service in the U.S., and we will come back to show our continued progress. We thank all attending guests for the support given to make this first-ever eVTOL flight in Florida a success.”