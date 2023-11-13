Million Air St. George FBO renovations coming in 2024

Million Air has announced the upcoming renovation of the St. George Fixed-Base Operator facility at St. George Regional Airport (KSGU), set to commence in February 2024 and anticipated to be completed in October 2024.

The planned US$5.0M investment will elevate the Southern Utah FBO to new heights, offering enhanced amenities and a world-class experience for our valued clients.

“With these enhancements, we aim to set a new standard for excellence at the airport and offer a welcoming environment for all those who pass through our doors,” said Scott Freeman, CEO of the Freeman Holdings Group.

The facility will offer a full-service café with a spacious balcony and outdoor seating. A convenient coffee and refreshment bar will also be available in the transformed terminal lobby, providing a welcoming space for passengers.

The revamped pilot lounge will offer an array of amenities, including sleep rooms, a theatre room for entertainment, and a shower for crew to refresh.

The FBO will modernize the dedicated flight planning room, conference room with full audio-visual capabilities, and additional training room.

Million Air has also made significant upgrades to the ground servicing equipment at the FBO, including new 3,000-gallon and 5,000-gallon Jet A trucks, 28 ½ Volt DC GPU, potable water cart, lavatory cart, aircraft tug, and Mercedes crew car coming soon.

With over 20 acres of ramp space, ample helicopter parking, and 14,000 square feet of hangar space, the FBO is located just north of the commercial terminal.

This full-service FBO is actively serving general aviation, corporate aviation, and military aviation, holding the DLA fuel contract. Million Air will operate out of the existing FBO facility while it undergoes renovations.