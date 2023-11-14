Stellar Aviation expands into Palm Beach and Carson City

Stellar Aviation is ready to welcome Fly Louie Alliance members at Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport in Florida and Carson City Airport in Nevada.

In additional to Stellar’s Reno, Nevada and Springfield, Illinois locations, they are now the exclusive provider of discounted fuel rates at Palm Beach County Park/Lantana Airport and Carson City Airport for the 300+ Part 135 operators enrolled in the Fly Louie Alliance.

“Our partnership with Fly Louie has been instrumental to the growth of our business. We know first-hand the value of Fly Louie’s program in Reno and Springfield and couldn’t be more excited to welcome Alliance members to Stellar at Lantana and Carson City,” said Brad Kost, chief operating officer at Stellar Aviation.

Laura Polin, general manager, fuel program said, “It has been amazing to be partnered with Stellar Aviation in Reno and Springfield. We’ve valued working with Brad and we appreciate the entire Stellar team’s commitment to serving operators and our partnership. We are excited about the expansion of the Preferred FBO network and pleased to now offer Alliance members competitive fuel pricing across all Stellar locations.”