Chantilly Air Jet Center joins the Signature Flight Support network

Chantilly Air Jet Center, the newest full-service fixed base operator serving the Washington, DC metro area, has joined the Signature Select network.

Chantilly Air, an IS-BAH Stage I certified FBO, is based at the Manassas Regional Airport (HEF). The 11,000 sq. ft. FBO terminal provides amenities including a pilot lounge, snooze rooms, and shower facilities.

Additional benefits for crews and passengers include a fitness center, a refreshment galley and conference rooms. The greenfield facility also includes a 60,000 sq. ft. hangar and significant office space for rent, in addition to the provision of traditional FBO services including fueling, hangarage, a Part 145 repair station, as well as aircraft charter and fleet management.

The location at Manassas Regional Airport provides easy access to the I-66 and I-95 corridors, northern Virginia, and downtown Washington, DC. Manassas Regional Airport, the busiest general aviation gateway in the state of Virginia, is a towered airport with US Customs and Border Protection available for international arrivals.

“We are pleased to welcome Chantilly Air to Signature Select and the global Signature Flight Support network,” said Mark Johnstone, CEO, Signature Aviation. “Chantilly Air’s reputation for ramp safety and adherence to industry best practices resonates with our own Signature Service Promise. I am confident their enrollment in the Signature Select program will unlock significant mutual benefit for both of our customers and organizations.”

“The fact that we can maintain our independent operations but add the elements of the Signature brand to our FBO is exciting,” said Tim Sullivan, COO Chantilly Air Jet Center. “Chantilly Air is a family-owned entity that started in 1990. Building on our 30-year reputation as an aircraft charter and management provider, we look forward to becoming an FBO of choice for the metro DC area, as well as having a long and mutually beneficial partnership with the Signature network.”

Signature Select members are supported by Signature Flight Support’s global sales and marketing teams and are promoted within the Signature network which consists of more than 200 worldwide FBO locations. Each member company maintains its independent brand with the addition of the Signature Select badge.