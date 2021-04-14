FAI renews multi-year partnership with McLaren Racing

FAI Aviation Group, one of the world’s leading global providers of mission-critical aviation services, has renewed its partnership with race team, McLaren Racing.

Most recently, FAI organised the trip which departed from Farnborough Airport, Hampshire, the UK’s first carbon neutral airport, to Bahrain International Airport for the first race of the season, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The multi-year partnership enables FAI to raise its profile within the Formula 1 community. The FAI Aviation Group is represented on the rear floor section of the McLaren MCL35M race cars for the 2021 Formula 1 season.

Siegfried Axtmann, group chairman and founder, FAI Aviation Group said, “We are delighted to renew our partnership with McLaren Racing supporting the team, enabling them to fly to their itineraries in Covid-compliant aircraft around the world. We look forward to further promoting our services within the Formula 1 community and once again serving the McLaren team as their official aviation provider during the season.”

Zak Brown, chief executive officer, McLaren Racing said, “McLaren Racing and FAI share a commitment to excellence, and we are thrilled to renew this partnership with the leading aviation service provider. This partnership with FAI will continue to assist and enable us to fly our team safely across the globe for the 2021 Formula 1 season.”

FAI has been at the forefront of supporting the Covid pandemic response and last month was honored with the Pandemic Response Special Award at the Middle East Annual Aviation Achievement Awards.

FAI operates a carbon neutral fixed base operation at its Nuremberg, Germany headquarters.