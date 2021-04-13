Flexjet grows private terminal network in California

Flexjet has expanded its private terminal network at the Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, California.

The company’s fourth terminal is on the Clay Lacy Executive Complex and features a 3,000 square-foot lounge available exclusively to Flexjet clients.

“In choosing to locate our Van Nuys private terminal at the Clay Lacy Executive Complex, we are able to offer our clients one of the most premium, private and secure locations,” said Flexjet chief operating officer Megan Wolf. “And expanding our network of private terminals offers our clients another retreat as they travel with us.”

Flexjet’s growing network of private terminals gives its clients the opportunity to experience on the ground, the Red Label by Flexjet premium comfort and customization they enjoy in flight. Red Label by Flexjet mirrors a private flying experience, bridging the gap between traditional fractional ownership programs and whole-aircraft ownership.

The locations of Flexjet’s private terminals were intentionally selected where the company experiences its greatest demand, including White Plains, New York, Naples, Florida and West Palm Beach, Florida. This terminal at Van Nuys is also at one of Flexjet’s busiest destinations and has Flexjet’s second-largest passenger lounge – White Plains is the largest with 4,000 square feet.

“We found the right location at Van Nuys, the right partner with Clay Lacy Aviation and the right time to address the extraordinary growth in the southern California region,” said Flexjet’s executive vice president of sales D.J. Hanlon. “The new terminal has outstanding features including a private ramp so that our clients can choose to drive directly to their aircraft or enjoy privacy inside the terminal to wait for their travel companions.”