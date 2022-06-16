ACC Aviation and Perigean Aviation to market VIP Boeing 757

Aviation services group ACC Aviation and Perigean Aviation are to exclusively market a 62-seat all-VIP B757-200 from mid-July.

ACC Aviation is the sales and marketing agency for the all-VIP Boeing B757-200 which is operated by Freedom II LLC.

ACC Aviation’s partners will have direct access to a 62-seat VIP aircraft capable of transporting passengers and their luggage up to 5,200 miles (8,400km) in total comfort.

The 62-seat configuration bridges the gap between private charter and scheduled services, providing a flexible transport solution for larger groups, said ACC Aviation. The company has built a dedicated charter team to manage and market the aircraft. The team, which integrates substantial charter and aviation experience, will work hand-in-hand with the Perigean Aviation team, providing worldwide charter capacity.

Phil Mathews, CEO of ACC Aviation said, “Taking on this aircraft is a great opportunity for our expanding team of aviation professionals across our business. The charter industry is experiencing incredibly high levels of demand for both private jets and larger commercial airliners, and this aircraft has historically serviced clients in both markets.

“We are excited to be bringing this unique aircraft to the charter market”.

Thanks to an impressive 10-tonne hold capacity, the aircraft is ideal for touring groups with substantial cargo and backline equipment, eliminating the need for multiple aircraft or dedicated cargo charters.

“We are seeing first-hand in our day-to-day work the urgent need for more VIP airliner capacity as sectors that typically charter are flying more and more, and others that haven’t flown for two years, are planning tours again,” said Jamie Harris, President Americas, ACC Aviation.

While suitable for entertainment tours, the aircraft can also be used for sports charters – allowing players, coaches, staff and media to travel together while controlling their flight schedules and in-flight catering options. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup draws closer, the aircraft will provide much-needed capacity for teams and supporter groups travelling to/from matches.

Before joining the Freedom II Air Operators Certificate, the aircraft welcomed an impressive client list, including Liverpool FC, the US Women’s National Soccer team and Lady Gaga.

“We are looking forward to working with Freedom II and Perigean Aviation marketing this exceptional, proven and reliable aircraft into the charter market,” stated Richard Smith, director of charter at ACC Aviation. “We see immediate opportunities for the upcoming autumn season, including touring programs, substantial MICE travel, and the World Cup in Qatar.”

The Bermudian-registered aircraft (VP-BBE) will move between Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas and will be available to the broker market and to direct clients.

“Many of our team have fond memories of this great aircraft, and to be part of the group now re-introducing it to the market is a privilege,” added Harris.

“The Freedom II 757 represents an ideal platform for our customers including safety, comfort and service with the benefit of international range This, coupled with ACC’s experienced worldwide team brings a most unique and efficient pairing of benefits for our customers” said Richard Page, President, Perigean Aviation.