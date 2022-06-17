Modern Aviation closes acquisition on SACjet’s three Sacramento FBOs

Modern Aviation has closed the acquisition of the FBO assets and operations at Superior Aviation Company’s (SACjet) three Sacramento, CA FBO operations from Sacramento International Jet Center Incorporated (operating as Capitol Jet Center) at Sacramento International Airport, Mather Jet Center, Inc. (operating as Mather Jet Center) at Mather Airport, and Patterson Aviation Company (operating as Executive Jet Center) at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Modern Aviation’s CEO, Mark Carmen said, “We are excited for Modern Aviation to be expanding its presence on the west coast of the United States. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Sacramento County Department of Airports and investing in the growth of the airports and communities they serve.

“We are thrilled to welcome approximately 65 new team members to the Modern Aviation family. We also extend a warm welcome to all our new customers and look forward to providing them the best service in the industry, consistently and safely.”