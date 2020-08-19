Cambridge Airport signs up VIP helicopter charter service

Cambridge City Airport has become the first southern base for Apollo Air Services, a leading UK VIP helicopter charter service.

Apollo already has bases in Carlisle, Leeds, St Andrews and Cardiff.

The new addition of Cambridge, will make the company better placed to meet the growing demand for helicopter travel and service the south of the UK including London, the South Coast and European cities, such as Paris and Brussels.

Cambridge Airport and Apollo Air Services have both experienced a sharp increase of more than 40% in enquiries for private charter flights compared to 2019 since lockdown eased, with half of these enquiries from first time customers.

Airport director, Kevan Craske, said, “We’re delighted to have Apollo Air Services within our partnership team and look forward to welcoming their customers for many years to come. There has never been a better time to charter flights and we see this partnership as offering passengers the very best travel experience, whether for busine ss or pleasure.”

Apollo Air Services’ managing director, Steve Graham, said, “We’re delighted to launch our new base at Cambridge City Airport and expand our offering in the south. We already have a bases in Scotland, Wales, and the north of England, and now we can better service the whole of the country and meet the growing demand coming out of London. We are also seeing more enquiries for trips to Paris and northern Europe, as customers want to avoid commercial planes, and now from a distance perspective, this is more feasible and cost effective for both us and our clients.”

Apollo began operating from its new Cambridge base at the beginning of August.