Elite Jets unveils shared ownership program for business jet users

Business jet users and high-end leisure travelers flying into and out of Southwest Florida now have an affordable alternative to sole private ownership or costly fractional programs.

Elite Jets, a luxury charter air service that operates from its private terminal at Naples Airport, now offers a shared ownership program that allows private jet users to experience the freedom, flexibility and convenience of whole ownership, without the sole responsibility for expenses.

Unlike the fractional ownership model relied upon by most jet card companies, the Elite Jets program does not use customer revenue to support future flights. That fundamentally risky business model has led some high-profile jet card operators to recently shut down, with others facing mounting debt and fraud allegations.

“Shared ownership keeps control of decisions on aircraft management, operations, maintenance, flight scheduling and more where it belongs – in its owners’ hands,” said Peter Boyd, Elite Jets’ director of aircraft management.

“At the same time, the costs of hiring a crew, hangar rentals, insurance, maintenance and more are dispersed, making private jet ownership far more attainable for both business and leisure travelers.”

Elite Jets owns four Embraer Phenom 300 jets, an Embraer Legacy 500 jet and a Bell 407 helicopter, transporting business and leisure travelers to destinations across North, Central , and South America.

The shared ownership opportunity is available both for the Elite fleet as well as private jets whose current owners are looking for partners. The in-air commitment begins at 50 hours a month.

Private jet owners who participate in the program will have access to the Elite Jets fleet should their own aircraft require maintenance.

At the same time, shared aircraft will also be made available to Elite Jets’ charter passengers, providing a steady revenue stream and generating a return on investment when not directly using the aircraft.

“The airline industry is a trust business,” said Myers. “As we transition from a single-entity, company-owned charter service to a hybrid business model, we are redoubling our commitment to efficiency, excellence, transparency, and most important of all, safety.”