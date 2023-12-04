Fly Victor acquired by Abu Dhabi Investment Group

On-demand jet charter company Fly Victor has been acquired by an investment group in Abu Dhabi called the Aviation Investment Group.

According to Fly Victor, the new owners plan to support the further expansion of the company by recruiting local experts in target markets and building stronger relationships with key regional operators.

The deal follows a three-year growth plan set in motion by co-CEO’s Toby Edwards and James Farley in 2020, said the London-based company.

James Farley, co-CEO of Victor said “In Victor, our new shareholders identified not only the team’s talent and ambition, but also their pioneering approach to climate action.

“From the very beginning of the engagement process, they understood the value drivers of Victor and the quality of its people and I have no doubt they will help the business prosper and significantly scale. We have found a great home for our company and Toby and I are very excited about the next stage of the journey.”

“At this time, Toby and I would like to thank all the staff at Victor for their patience throughout this process and their commitment to the vision and their work over the past 11 years to get us to this point.

“Our company is only in a position to evolve and scale because of them and those that have backed us. With that in mind, I’d also like to thank all our previous shareholders, especially Clive our founder and former shareholder, who led the management buyout in March 2020 and backed myself and Toby to run the businesss. He departs us today as Chairman with a legacy at Victor that is immeasurable.”

The company added in a statement that further announcements regarding the new strategy will be made in the coming weeks and months.