Helicopter trip sharing service to Courchevel to launch this month

UK-based GetHeli and French-based helicopter airline Alpes Hélicoptères are setting up a trip-sharing service to Courchevel in the French Alps.

The flight pooling system will allow passengers to book individual seats on helicopters, merging multiple travel requests.

According to the companies, the system will launch this month, starting with Courchevel and challenge traditional charter models, making luxury air travel more accessible.

This British-French partnership is underpinned by mutual exclusivity agreements. GetHeli, representing British innovation in aviation, grants Alpes Hélicoptères, a leader in French helicopter services, exclusive rights to use its flight pooling technology in the French and Swiss regions.

Alpes Hélicoptères commits to channel all its flight pooling bookings through the GetHeli platform, ensuring a unified and efficient service across these regions.

Timed perfectly for the upcoming ski season, this service promises to transform the travel experience to the Alps. It offers a unique, enjoyable, and economical mode of transportation for ski enthusiasts and tourists alike, enhancing the accessibility of Alpine destinations.

GetHeli has developed a booking platform and an instant price algorithm for charter and devised heli-pooling as a ridesharing concept to enhance luxury helicopter’s accessibility.

Alpes Hélicoptères is part of Léman Aviation, which offers tailored solutions for customers looking for personal and professional management of their private helicopter needs.