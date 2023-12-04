World Fuel adds XLR Executive Jet Liverpool to network

World Fuel has expanded its Air Elite Network with the inclusion of XLR Executive Jet Centre at the Liverpool John Lennon Airport (EGGP) in the UK.

XLR Liverpool offers swift transfer times, first-class amenities, and a discreet, luxurious service that elevates it to the forefront of private aviation. With a keen focus on VIP passenger care, XLR Liverpool sets a new standard for excellence in private jet travel.

Malcolm Hawkins, senior vice president of global business aviation at World Fuel Services said, “We welcome XLR Liverpool to the Air Elite family and extend our network’s reach to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

“The addition of XLR Liverpool perfectly aligns with our commitment to delivering outstanding service standards and premium facilities, reinforcing our reputation as the industry’s leading independent FBO network.”

Chris Beer, XLR director said, “XLR is a proud and active member of the Air Elite network with our Jet Centre at Birmingham International Airport.

“XLR is thrilled and excited that XLR Liverpool can join the prestigious family of Air Elite and this deeply strengthens our association with the network. XLR is dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service, offering a safe place to work through our high-quality executive jet centres and the entire XLR family is delighted we are able to join the Air Elite Network at this location and promote the best FBOs in the World.

“We look forward to an ongoing committed relationship between our two companies and working alongside the best in the business.”

Visitors to XLR Liverpool will enjoy a host of amenities, including private in-lounge security, premium arrivals for efficient customs clearance, direct tarmac access, ample parking, and a dedicated PET travel scheme, designed to ensure a hassle-free experience for both passengers and their cherished four-legged companions.

XLR Liverpool provides convenient access to Liverpool City Centre and Manchester City, offering seamless connectivity to prominent sports and cultural venues, including Aintree, Anfield, Goodison Park, Old Trafford, and Etihad Stadium.

As a Gulfstream Certified Handler, XLR Liverpool guarantees expedited aircraft services, backed by a team of certified line service technicians, a comprehensive fleet of owned equipment, private ramp parking, and swift turnarounds.

XLR Liverpool’s affiliation with the Air Elite network reaffirms its commitment to maintaining the highest service standards and aligns with its mission to deliver exceptional customer experiences.