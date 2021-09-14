Wape Jets joins Air Charter Association

Czech charter and aircraft sales company Wape jets joined industry body the Air Charter Association.

.The Air Charter Association, which is based in London and has more than 250 members represents companies and individuals engaged in aircraft charter. The aim of the Association is to promote the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the aviation industry. Its members maintain this status and provide the highest level of customer service.

“Membership of the ACA is another important milestone in our history. It confirms that we are a progressive, trustworthy and very customer-oriented company. Admission to this important international Association was preceded by a thorough examination. Not all applicants are able to pass this examination successfully, thus we are even more pleased by our admission,” said Zuzana Petakova, owner of Wape Jets.

“Aircraft rental requires extensive knowledge to find the most appropriate, legal and cost-effective solution. Clients appreciate the value and security of reservations through members accredited by ACA,” addded Petakova.

Earlier this year, Wape Jets added a Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 private jet from the American manufacturer Textron Aviation to its fleet at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague.