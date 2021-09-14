Jet Aviation approved to maintain Gulfstream business jets in Vienna

Jet Aviation has received authorization from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to provide line maintenance support to Gulfstream G500/G600 series aircraft in Vienna.

“As a factory authorized service facility for Gulfstream GV-SP series aircraft, this latest approval attests our high standards and ongoing commitment to remain partner of choice for Gulfstream owners and operators in the region,” said Hakan Tin, managing director and accountable manager at Jet Aviation’s MRO and FBO facility in Vienna. “We look forward to welcoming Gulfstream G500 and G600 aircraft to Vienna — Europe’s Gateway to the East!”

Operating from a 4,000 square-meter hangar facility recently, Jet Aviation Vienna redelivered its first base maintenance check on a Gulfstream G550 earlier this month. The 48-month inspection was delivered on time, with a new windshield.

In direct response to customer demand, Jet Aviation also recently expanded its support for Gulfstream aircraft at its maintenance facility in Geneva, now providing line and base maintenance to TC-registered G450 series, G550 series and G650 series aircraft.

Jet Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Dynamics and employs around 4,000 people at 50 locations worldwide. The company offers aviation services including aircraft management, aircraft sales, charter, completions, defense, FBO, maintenance and staffing.