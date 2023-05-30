Chartright Air Group opens new FBO at Waterloo Airport

Chartright Air Group, Canada’s largest provider of private jet charter activity, has announced the grand opening of new FBO, Hangar 64, at the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF).

This facility marks a significant milestone for Chartright as it expands its operations to better serve the industry’s growing demands and their growing clientele

The FBO has100,000 sq. ft. of space and 150,000 sq. ft. of ramp space, doubling Chartright’s footprint at YKF.

This expansion is a direct response to the increasing demand from clients and the need for enhanced facilities outside of the Greater-Toronto-Area.

It will also help facilitate the continued growth of Chartright’s managed fleet. By positioning the FBO at YKF, Chartright provides convenient access to a premier facility for clients seeking exceptional aircraft management and charter services while offering an alternative to Toronto.

The FBO has a new executive lounge area that is divided into a VIP lounge for private jet passengers and a comfortable seating area for corporate shuttle service passengers.

“We are incredibly excited about the opening of Chartright’s FBO at YKF,” said Adam Keller, president of Chartright Air Group. “This expansion represents a significant milestone for our company, allowing us to better accommodate our growing clients’ needs while contributing to the growth of the regional aviation sector in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. This region deserves a state-of-the-art jet facility that reflects the remarkable achievements of this community.”