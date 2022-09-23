Chicago Executive Airport recognized by American Association of Airport Executives

Chicago Executive Airport (CEA) has been recognized by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) for its Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, which has been named the 2022 General Aviation Airport Architectural Project of the Year.

“Among Chicagoland general aviation airports, CEA is the destination for international travelers,” said D. Court Harris, chairman of the CEA Board of Directors. “Our stand-alone facility compliments the multiple FBOs operating at CEA. The option between Atlantic Aviation, Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and Signature Flight Support gives our customers the flexibility to shop for prices at three locations while providing first class amenities no matter the choice.”

Designed by 845 Design Group, the 3,400 sq. ft. facility opened in October 2021 and includes modern passenger processing areas and the most advanced working environment for CBP officers. The secure processing and detention areas also supplement advanced Department of Homeland Security operational support and IT equipment.

“We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with CEA on making this project a reality,” said Megan Harte, principal of 845 Design Group. “Our team worked hard to ensure that communication was open and timely among all six sets of stakeholders.”

In addition to CEA and CPB, the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the Village of Wheeling and the City of Prospect Heights each had design input on the project.

“Our facility handles more international traffic per year than all other Chicagoland general aviation airports combined,” said Jeff Miller, CEA executive director. “This CBP facility was designed with those modern passengers in mind and furthers CEA’s commitment to continually invest in our infrastructure and customer experience. We’re grateful for AAAE’s recognition of this investment not only in our customers but the future of CEA.”

Since January 2019, CEA has cleared 1,392 international flights from 586 airports in 41 countries from nearly every continent. Calendar year 2022 is on pace to have 516 aircraft operations with an average of 43 clearances a month.