Elite Jets completes renovation of Hangar 100 at Naples Airport

Elite Jets has completed a four-month renovation of Hangar 100, a multiuse facility that offers convenient office and hangar space at Naples Airport.

The renovation included new windows, flooring, ceilings, cabinetry, lighting and fixtures, as well as upgraded electrical wiring, plumbing and air conditioning systems. Office spaces feature new desks, chairs and tables, while the break room has new appliances, seating and storage spaces.

In addition to operating one of the largest private charter companies in Southwest Florida, Elite Jets offers single and multi-suite office space rentals for individuals who travel frequently or want a convenient workspace between downtown Naples, U.S. 41 and I-75. First- and second-floor suites are available.

“Convenience is a key feature of our location, but we didn’t want the new office suites to feel like you’re working in an airport hangar,” said Stephen Myers, CAM, senior vice president at Elite Jets. “These suites are modern offices with all of the amenities you’d expect in a traditional office building – high-speed internet, an executive conference room, break room, reception area and security features like controlled building access and video monitoring.”