Meridian Hayward renews CAA preferred status

Meridian, a private aviation company, has announced that its West Coast fixed base operation (FBO), Meridian Hayward, was again voted the Corporate Aircraft Association’s (CAA) Preferred FBO at Hayward Executive Airport (HWD) in Hayward, CA.

CAA is a membership-based organization that is dedicated to enhancing the operating efficiencies of corporate flight departments. A CAA Preferred FBO represents a combination of superior service and fair pricing for its members, provided by the most highly qualified personnel and FBO management in the industry.

A CAA Preferred FBO must be voted into the program by qualified members. If there are multiple FBOs at an airport, the one receiving the highest percentage of votes is awarded the exclusive CAA contract for 3 years. Meridian Hayward was first named CAA Preferred in 2018, the first year it was eligible for the designation.

“Our entire team is honored to again receive this recognition,” said Meridian Hayward general manager, Carlos Rodriguez. “At Meridian, outstanding customer service is our hallmark. This designation gives us the additional opportunity to demonstrate to CAA members that we provide exceptional service and line support at competitive prices.”

Meridian Hayward currently features a 6,300 sq. ft. terminal, 3.5 acres of ramp space and a 30,000 sq. ft. hangar that can accommodate any size corporate aircraft, including large cabin jets. As part of the company’s overall growth strategy, plans are well underway to build a brand new 40,000 sq. ft. hangar, as well as expand the terminal facility and enhance the amenities for both crew and passengers.

“It is very gratifying to be recognized by our customers for our commitment to excellence and a desire to provide the best value for our services,” said Rodriguez. “Both our Hayward facility and our Teterboro facility are committed to always putting the customer first.”

Meridian’s East Coast FBO, Meridian Teterboro, has been the CAA Preferred FBO at Teterboro Airport since 1996.