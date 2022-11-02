IS-BAO and Argus extend Clay Lacy Aviation’s safety certifications

Clay Lacy Aviation has been recognized again for its safety and operational processes. The aircraft management, charter, maintenance and FBO services provider has recently been awarded the Argus Platinum rating by the third-party safety auditor for the 13th consecutive year. It also achieved the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO) Stage III certification, the highest level, for the fifth consecutive year.

“Clay Lacy’s reputation, culture, and processes to mitigate risks and improve safety is outstanding,” said Dondi Pangalangan, vice president of Flight Operations, Clay Lacy. “Our highest priority is keeping our clients and employees safe, while gaining efficiencies and driving continuous improvement. The Argus Platinum rating and IS-BAO Stage III certification validate our approach to aircraft maintenance, pilot training, and comprehensive safety management system.”

The Argus Platinum rating is only awarded after a thorough review of flight operations, checking through maintenance documentation, pilot information and company operational control validations. Auditors conduct on-site inspections and review flight and pilot records, where an operator must have a robust standard of quality and excellence to be eligible for the Platinum rating.

“Clay Lacy has consistently demonstrated a culture of safety and excellence,” said Ed Wandall, Argus vice president, Business Aviation. “To reach and maintain an Argus Platinum rating for nearly a decade and a half shows that Clay Lacy continues to prioritize their safety management systems. Passengers should have the highest level of confidence in flying on Clay Lacy aircraft.” The IS-BAO auditing process concentrates on Safety Management System (SMS) development through a gradual process, progressing from Stage I to Stage III. In this highest stage, the IS-BAO Standards Board audits operators to verify that safety management activities are fully integrated into their business and that a positive safety culture is being sustained.