Fargo Jet Center expands facility with US$22 million hangar and office complex

Fargo Jet Center (FJC), located at Fargo, North Dakota’s Hector International Airport (KFAR), is expanding its facility with a new US$22 million 112,000 sq. ft. hangar and office complex.

As an FAA-approved part 145 repair station and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider, the expansion will be utilized to fulfill the need for growth in aircraft maintenance, avionics, and aircraft special mission modifications, as well as freeing up much-needed hangar storage space for additional tenant and visiting aircraft.

The new facility will also serve as the headquarters for sister company Weather Modification International, and house FJC’s growing aerospace engineering department and flight school.

“This expansion will help accommodate the growing aviation needs of the Fargo region and better serve clients that bring their aircraft to us from all over the world,” said Jim Sweeney, FJC president. “The investment in facilities and equipment is a commitment to supporting our team members, fostering new opportunities, and improving our customer experience.”

The new complex is comprised of a 27,000 sq. ft. maintenance hangar, a 23,000 sq. ft. hangar dedicated to aircraft special mission modifications, and a surround of maintenance and avionics support offices, technical workspace, and rooms for composite fabrication, paint, and sheet metal fabrication.

Additionally, the expansion will complement FJC’s FBO services as the hangars will feature 30-foot-tall doors to accommodate some of the largest business aircraft in use today.

The expansion is being managed by Olaf Anderson Construction (Fargo, ND) and is estimated to be completed in Fall 2023.