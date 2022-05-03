Elite Jets executive certified as aviation manager

Stephen Myers, executive vice president at Elite Jets in Naples, has completed the Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) program through the National Business Aviation Association.

The professional certification is voluntary and requires mastery in five areas: leadership, human resources, operations, aircraft maintenance and facilities services, and business management. The National Business Aviation Association is a leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful.

“The NBAA is a recognized global leader in business aviation, so being NBAA-certified demonstrates that you are an accomplished captain who adheres to the industry’s best practices,” Myers said. “This translates into a better travel experience because passengers know our charter service is efficient, safe and well-run.”

Myers joined Elite Jets in 2019 and oversees day-to-day operations, including flight scheduling, aircraft maintenance, information technology, sales, marketing, community relations, training and safety initiatives, and compliance with FAA regulations. Additionally, Myers is an FAA-certified pilot who regularly captains Elite Jets’ luxury Embraer Phenom 300 and Legacy 500 jets.