Private jet company Volato announces level one carbon neutral rating from 4AIR

Volato has announced its partnership with 4AIR, the first and only sustainability rating program dedicated to private aviation, to verify its efforts on offsetting its carbon emission.

As a result, Volato received a Level One Bronze Rating from 4AIR, affirming its commitment to offsetting the environmental impact of its flight activities. Today, all Volato flights are 100% carbon neutral.

“We understand the airline industry’s contribution to carbon emissions, and at Volato, we feel it’s our responsibility to the community to ensure we’re doing our part to reduce them,” said Matt Liotta, CEO, Volato. “Partnering with 4AIR has been an integral part of creating more sustainable service offerings which is a foundational component of Volato’s corporate ESG program, and we’re grateful for their help in making all Volato flights carbon neutral.”

In order to earn the Level One 4Air Bronze Rating, Volato and its customers fund carbon offset projects like forestry and renewable energy that reduce emissions equivalent to the emissions from flying. Offsets are purchased in an amount equal to Volato’s footprint and “retired” or claimed in a public registry.

Customers can fly with confidence as projects are independently verified to industry-leading standards using carbon accounting methods in line with ICAO and the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard. All credits Volato purchases through 4AIR are permanent, additional, verifiable, enforceable and real. Volato and 4AIR work together to ensure the appropriate volumes of credits are acquired and retired for every gallon of fuel used, making it a seamless process for flyers and owners.

“Volato is providing access to those who would like to make a sensible jump into private aviation,” said 4AIR president Kennedy Ricci. “By partnering with 4AIR, they ensure this access is sustainable with a simple and forward-looking solution for mitigating the impact of private air travel on climate change.”