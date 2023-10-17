Embraer and CAE to double Phenom 300 pilot training capacity in Las Vegas and London

Embraer and CAE announced that their joint venture, Embraer-CAE Training Services (ECTS), will add training capacity with the deployment of two new Phenom 300 full-flight simulators (FFS) to meet the growing demand for pilot training in Europe and the United States.

The first new FFS is scheduled to enter service in Q1 2024 at CAE London Burgess Hill (UK) and the second in Q3 2024 at CAE Las Vegas (U.S.).

“After opening a new Phenom series full-flight simulator in April, we are announcing two new ones in the USA and Europe. We are working with CAE to be where our customers need us to be, providing them with our latest technological updates and best-in-class support. Embraer and CAE are long-term partners to provide the best services to the market.” said Carlos Naufel, president & CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

“The two new simulators will double our Phenom 300 training capacity in Las Vegas and London and allow ECTS to train more pilots at a critical time. Over the next 10 years, CAE forecasts a need for 32,000 business aviation pilots, and we are working with our partners at Embraer to ensure Phenom 300 customers have the highly qualified pilots they need to keep them flying,” said Alexandre Prevost, CAE’s division president, business aviation and helicopter training.

In addition to the new simulators, ECTS currently operates seven Phenom-series simulators in Las Vegas, Nevada (U.S.), Dallas, Texas (U.S.), London Burgess Hill (UK), and Guarulhos (Brazil).