Empire Aviation to develop Dubai business aviation hub

Empire Aviation Group, the Dubai-based integrated private aviation specialist providing aircraft management, sales and charter services and CAMO, has signed an agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South to develop a new, multi-purpose business aviation facility on a plot adjacent to the VIP Terminal.

The agreement was signed by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub and Paras P. Dhamecha, founder and managing director of Empire Aviation Group, at a ceremony hosted at MEBAA, where Empire Aviation is also marking its 15th anniversary.

The facility will be owned, managed and operated by Empire Aviation, which will provide 100 per cent of the investment, with work starting in early 2023 and completion expected by the end of 2024.

The mixed-use facility will comprise the new global corporate headquarters of Empire Aviation Group, as well as the operations control & CAMO for all group operations, crew check-in and briefing area.

The facility will also provide premium office space for aviation and related companies, luxury retail outlets and a rooftop lounge for entertainment and events.

Dhamecha said, “Since 2007, Empire Aviation has been focusing on business aviation with a mission to increase corporate use of private jets for business travel and we have developed into a truly global business. There is no doubt that we have benefitted significantly by operating from Dubai and its world-class reputation, facilities and regulators. So, we are delighted to sign this agreement for a new business aviation facility at MBRAH with the aim of adding a new venue for diversified companies. The facility will meet the super high-quality standards expected in Dubai and support MBRAH’s vision to make Dubai the aviation capital of the world.”

Saif said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Empire Aviation Group, a renowned name in the industry providing integrated private aviation services to clients. This agreement reiterates our mandate to attract the top players in the industry to establish their presence at MBRAH and benefit from our ecosystem to connect with global markets. We look forward to working closely with Empire Aviation Group and assisting them in all their business needs.”