Jet Aviation expands maintenance capability in Middle East

Jet Aviation has expanded its maintenance, interior refurbishment, NDT, and borescope capabilities at its Dubai DXB Facility. The company has also expanded line maintenance and on-site support services in the region.

In response to customer demand, Jet Aviation has increased maintenance and refurbishment capabilities at its hub in Dubai DXB.

“We are committed to providing an effortless experience for all of our customers,” said Hardy Bütschi, VP regional operations Middle East & general manager Dubai. “Part of this is growing and developing our capabilities and expertise to meet the evolving requirements of customers in and visiting the region. Over the past year we have seen more requests for larger cabin refurbishment, structural repair projects, avionic modifications, and upgrades at our fixed-wing maintenance site in Dubai and have adapted and expanded our capabilities to match. I am extremely proud of the team for this continued commitment to going above and beyond for our customers across all of our maintenance services, whether base maintenance or heavy refurbishment, an AOG in a remote location, or even customized on-site fleet support.”