Jet Aviation expands maintenance capability in Middle East

Jet Aviation has expanded its maintenance, interior refurbishment, NDT, and borescope capabilities at its Dubai DXB Facility. The company has also expanded line maintenance and on-site support services in the region.
In response to customer demand, Jet Aviation has increased maintenance and refurbishment capabilities at its hub in Dubai DXB.
“We are committed to providing an effortless experience for all of our customers,” said Hardy Bütschi, VP regional operations Middle East & general manager Dubai. “Part of this is growing and developing our capabilities and expertise to meet the evolving requirements of customers in and visiting the region. Over the past year we have seen more requests for larger cabin refurbishment, structural repair projects, avionic modifications, and upgrades at our fixed-wing maintenance site in Dubai and have adapted and expanded our capabilities to match. I am extremely proud of the team for this continued commitment to going above and beyond for our customers across all of our maintenance services, whether base maintenance or heavy refurbishment, an AOG in a remote location, or even customized on-site fleet support.”
In addition to this expansion of base maintenance capabilities in Dubai, Jet Aviation has extended line maintenance capabilities in the region into Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi and on-demand services into Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Further line maintenance expansion is expected in Saudi Arabia for 2023.
“The Middle East is a key strategic hub in our network, and we are committed to supporting the growth of business aviation across the region,” said Jeremie Caillet, SVP regional operations EMEA. “We have been operating in the Middle East for over 40 years and our deep-rooted understanding and close relationships with our customers allow us to anticipate their needs and evolve our own capabilities to ensure we are ready to seamlessly support them today and in the future.”