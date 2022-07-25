European Business aviation backed amendment on “SAF Book and Claim” introduced by European Parliament

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) has welcomed the decision by the European Parliament to introduce an amendment to RefuelEU, considering the possible introduction of a book and claim system for SAF across the Union.

The amendment followed a dedicated campaign by aviation stakeholders together with EBAA to help avoid unnecessary logistics and bureaucracy, and increase the use by Business aviation of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

EBAA has been a fierce advocate for the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, as it considers SAF as a viable and certified alternative to fossil fuel and is a key element as described in the Business Aviation Commitment on Climate Change towards reducing emissions from its operations. In a move to increase the uptake by the Business aviation sector, EBAA has worked to bridge the knowledge gap on SAF to all stakeholders across the Business aviation value chain as well as policymakers.

The European Parliament (EP) voted on Thursday 7 July to support the European Commission’s ReFuelEU Aviation proposal to introduce an obligation to uplift an increasing percentage of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for all flights leaving the bloc starting in 2025. Following a dedicated industry campaign, it decided to change some of the commission’s text and endorse most of the amendments put forward by its Transport and Tourism Committee late last month.

“This is an important step forward,” said EBAA secretary-general Athar Husain Khan. “EBAA has long been a champion for a SAF Book and Claim system, as it will specifically aid our operators make their contributions to the decarbonisation of the sector, and make more efficient use of the SAF currently available.”

Amendments to the European Commission’s draft rules include more ambitious blending levels, a higher sub-mandate for synthetic fuels, but most importantly to the Business aviation sector: the possibility to establish a flexibility mechanism—including elements of a book-and-claim system—to enable fuel suppliers to provide, and airlines to uplift, sustainable aviation fuels in the most cost-effective manner and to avoid imposing an “undue burden” on air transport operations at small airports or airports in remote parts of the EU.

The ReFuelEU Aviation initiative is part of the “Fit for 55 in 2030 package”, the EU’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, in line with the European Climate Law. Future steps will include a longer legislative process, as the negotiation period between EU institutions will now begin.