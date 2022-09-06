ExecuJet South Africa expands charter fleet

ExecuJet South Africa, part of the Luxaviation Group, has expanded its charter fleet and has been recognized for its safety standards.

A Bombardier Global Express joins ExecuJet’s charter fleet and will be based at Lanseria International Airport, near Johannesburg. The aircraft can carry up to 13 passengers and offers a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Gavin Kiggen, Luxaviation’s vice president, Africa said, “Like all Bombardier business jets, the Global Express is an exceptional aircraft. We know the large-cabin comfort and range will be highly attractive to charter customers across Africa.”

The continuing expansion of ExecuJet South Africa’s fleet is being matched by the company’s growing reputation for safety excellence.

In September 2021, South Africa’s Litson & Associates (L&A) confirmed a Silver Aviation Safety Award for ExecuJet South Africa. On August 4 this year, the award was elevated to the Gold level.

Kiggen said, “This new Gold award recognizes our high aviation safety standards over a number of years and reflects the results of L&A reviews.

“We are very proud of our long-term safety record and delighted to receive further industry recognition of our very high standards with this award. From flight and ground operations to maintenance and training, safety is now – and will always be – our top priority.”

Looking ahead, fleet expansion and safety will be two of many key topics for discussion during the ‘Africa Aerospace & Defence’ show from September 21-25 this year.

The event, which ExecuJet Africa is sponsoring, is taking place at the Air Force Base Waterkloof in the city of Tshwane in South Africa. ExecuJet’s static display will showcase some of the company’s most in-demand charter aircraft based in Africa.

Kiggen said, “This timely show arrives as our company and indeed our industry, is gearing up for even more important and exciting opportunities ahead. Our team will be on hand to discuss our established portfolio of aviation services, from aircraft management and insurance, corporate aircraft charter, fixed-base operations, aircraft sales, cargo charter and unmanned aerial vehicles to our range of luxury travel experiences and concierge services.”