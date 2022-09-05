Farnborough Airport supports campaign to promote careers in aviation

Farnborough Airport is supporting Generation Aviation, a new recruitment, awareness, and engagement campaign initiated by the Department for Transport (DfT), by hosting a Careers Day on Monday 19 September 2022.

The campaign sees the Government and the aviation industry collaborating to promote awareness of aviation careers, with the objective of increasing the number of people applying for jobs within the sector.

Attracting, retaining, and growing a highly skilled and diverse workforce will be fundamental to the future growth and prosperity of the sector – as set out in the Government’s Flightpath to the Future strategy.

As the home of British aviation and Europe’s leading airport for premium travel connectivity, Farnborough Airport is taking a lead role when it comes to local recruitment into the business aviation sector.

The airport has a long history of driving economic growth and employment in the region, which in turn creates and supports many thousands of jobs.

CEO Simon Geere further explains Farnborough Airport’s status as a major economic generator in the region. “Approximately 80% of our staff live within a 10-mile radius of the airport,” he said. “Our resilience as an employer was demonstrated during the Covid pandemic, where we continued to recruit without making any redundancies whatsoever. Recent investment into new airport facilities, such as the new state-of-the-art hangar, Domus III, will provide a substantial boost for local employment, helping to drive economic opportunity and prosperity across the region.”

Farnborough Airport’s Careers Day on Monday 19 September will run from 10am to 4pm at the airport’s on-site hotel, the Aviator Hampshire.

The event will focus on a range of careers offered by the airport and the business aviation sector including opportunities in customer service, ground handling, IT and sustainability. Attendees will be able to speak to a range of experts from different aviation backgrounds, as well as get practical advice on how to sell themselves via a CV workshop being held by the airport’s People Department.

As part of Generation Aviation, individuals, employers, colleges and universities are invited to register on two DfT funded, free and ready to use platforms – the Aviation Skills Recruitment Platform (ASRP) https://trs-system.co.uk/aviation, where employers can find candidates looking to return to careers in the industry post pandemic, alongside those looking to join perhaps for the first time; and Talentview Aviation (TVA) https://talentview.org/aviation, for early careers recruitment, focusing longer-term on attracting future generations of young people from schools, colleges and universities into careers in aviation.