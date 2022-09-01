Luxaviation expands its global fleet with arrival of six aircraft

Luxaviation Group, one of the largest business aircraft and helicopter operators worldwide has added six aircraft to the company’s global fleet.

Five of the aircraft – a Bombardier Global 5000, Cessna Citation CJ2, two brand new Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 and a Beechcraft King Air 260 – will be available for charter and a Bombardier Challenger 604 is being added to Luxaviation’s privately managed fleet.

George Galanopoulos, Luxaviation UK’s chief executive officer and head of charter sales, Europe, for the Luxaviation Group, said, “Such rapid expansion of our charter fleet shows how powerfully and confidently we are emerging from the shadow of the pandemic. Our ever-growing fleet offers increasingly diverse options to meet the mission demands of any customer.

“Whether supporting our charter flight clients, or managing the valuable and important private jet assets of owners, we always deliver the highest standards of safety, reliability, value and service.”

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the Bombardier Global 5000 can carry up to 12 passengers. With a range of 4,900 nautical miles, the Global 5000 will be able to fly routes such as Dubai to Perth in Western Australia and London-Los Angeles (California).

The Cessna Citation CJ2 is one of the most popular charter aircraft in Europe and Luxaviation’s CJ2 will be based in Baden-Baden (Germany).

The Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft are the first two of three such jets joining Luxaviation’s Belgium-based fleet in 2022. Carrying up to nine passengers, the aircraft’s wireless cabin management system delivers instant control of lighting, window shades and temperature.

Based at Lanseria International Airport, near Johannesburg in South Africa, the Beechcraft King Air 260 is able to carry up to eight charter passengers.

The Bombardier Challenger 604 can carry up to nine passengers and is able to fly 4,098 nautical miles, with a maximum speed of 0.63 Mach. The Challenger 604 will be managed by Luxaviation UK and be registered in San Marino, under Luxaviation’s AOC structure. This aircraft will be registered as Part-NCC and not available for charter.

Luxaviation will be exhibiting on Stand A8 at Air Charter Expo 2022 at London Biggin Hill Airport on 13 September 2022 and showcasing a unique charter offering for the European market, with a Fairchild Dornier 328 Jet on static display. The Fairchild Dornier 328 is a converted airliner and is the perfect option for charter flights throughout Europe and is extremely popular with groups travelling with oversized luggage.

Galanopoulos said, “The Fairchild Dornier 328 is one of our most popular charter jets in Europe and we’re sure it will gain a lot of traction on the static and will be an interesting talking point at ACE ’22. Artists and musicians enjoy this aircraft to support their busy tour schedules and may additionally opt to brand the aircraft exterior for that perfect Instagram moment.”