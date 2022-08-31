Rise Aviation opens new FBO Terminal at North Texas Regional Airport

Rise Aviation, the FBO service provider at North Texas Regional Airport (NTRA) in Sherman/Denison, Texas (KGYI), began operating out of its new FBO terminal on August 1, 2022.

The multimillion-dollar facility, which is the first of three planned construction phases, is located east of NTRA’s 9,000’ main runway (17L-35R) mid-field and adjacent to 25-acres of concrete ramp space.

The new FBO terminal welcomes the flying public to a passenger lobby with multiple seating zones and the latest amenities.

Rise Aviation, which changed its name from Lake Texoma Jet Center in early 2019, has provided FBO services at NTRA since 2007 and began planning to build the new FBO terminal in 2017.

Mike Livezey, general manager at Rise Aviation said, “This new FBO terminal has been needed for a long time. With growth in the DFW Metroplex continuing to move rapidly north toward Grayson County, many business owners or investors considering expanding, relocating or starting a new venture in Grayson County will arrive at North Texas Regional Airport in a business aircraft. Rise Aviation’s new FBO terminal will be an attractive and welcoming ‘Front Door,’ and customers’ first visual cue Grayson County’s elected and business leaders are proactive with planning, investing and building infrastructure necessary to accommodate any growth they are considering.”

The 10,720-square-foot terminal features an expansive passenger lobby, 12-seat conference room with A/V capabilities, pilot lounge, pilot quiet room, flight planning area and original art featuring local landmarks. The new FBO facility also offers eight office suites for lease to flight departments or other aviation-related businesses, totaling 1,750 square feet of space. As part of its commitment to the airport, Rise Aviation provides an 850-square-foot, ground-floor office suite in the new terminal to house Grayson County’s administrative staff at NTRA.

Rise Aviation operates four additional facilities at the airport containing 32,400-square-feet of office and shop space, as well as 67,000-square-feet of hangar space capable of housing the latest ultra-long-range business jets.

Grayson County Regional Mobility chairman, Robert Brady, said, “Private investments like this serve an incredibly significant role in the overall economic development mission of Grayson County and North Texas Regional Airport. This new FBO terminal enhances the status and stature of North Texas Regional Airport, and allows us to attract additional activity and users to Grayson County.”