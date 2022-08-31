St. Thomas FBO re-opens under new management team

Execujet Flight Services on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, has re-opened under new management with a long and well-respected history in aviation on the island.

Roy Romney joins the team as operations manager and Cromwell Freeman joins as operations supervisor.

Romney has lived on St. Thomas for 40 years and brings more than 30 years of aviation experience to Execujet. “I’m happy to be part of the team that will continue Execujet’s excellent reputation on St. Thomas,” said Romney. “My approach to managing the FBO is safety first, followed by meeting customer needs and listening to customer feedback.”

Freeman and Romney have worked together on St. Thomas for many years, with a combined 50 years of aviation experience holding nearly all operational roles from fueler to ticket agent. Two customer service representatives will also be supporting the needs of Execujet customers.

Customers of Execujet have access to modest amenities for both comfort and productivity. A pilot lounge is complete with a flight planning computer and printer station, relaxing seating, a television, and air conditioning. Two sleeping rooms are available for reprieve between flights. An all-purpose room with air conditioning and a television is available for guests. Plans for a new, modern facility are under way.

The facility opens up to a large shared ramp for parking with 24-hour police surveillance and video monitoring. FBO service offerings include fueling, quick turns, U.S. Customs and Immigration pre-clearance, VIP and cargo handling, lavatory services, ground power unit hookup, potable water, on-call maintenance, air and yacht charter connections, and concierge services.

“Execujet Flight Services has a 20-year history of aviation excellence on St. Thomas and has been my baby since 2009,” said Britt Harrington, president of the company. “Between the hurricanes of 2017 and Covid-19, the past few years have had their hurdles, and I’m thrilled to have this new team in place.”

The FBO office is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 24-hour on-call service available upon request, providing both tactical support and concierge services. As an Avfuel-branded FBO, Execujet offers AVTRIP rewards and Avfuel Contract Fuel.