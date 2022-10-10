ExecuJet’s Sydney and Melbourne FBOs gain new IS-BAH accreditation

ExecuJet’s two Australian fixed-base operations (FBOs) have gained the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) Stage Three accreditation.

IS-BAH is an industry code of best practices developed by the international business aviation community.

Michel Tohane, Luxaviation’s President of Group FBO Services said, “ExecuJet Sydney and ExecuJet Melbourne are not only the first FBOs in Australia or New Zealand to secure IS-BAH Stage Three accreditation but also the first FBOs in our global network to achieve this status.

“IS-BAH Stage Three accreditation verifies our safety management activities are fully integrated into our business and we are sustaining a positive safety culture.

“IS-BAH reviews cover about 350 protocols across 12 areas of the business and each protocol contains a standard to be met and confirmed by an auditor.

“Aircraft operators and flight departments in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia-Pacific region and indeed the world can now have even greater confidence in ExecuJet than ever before, knowing we will take the best possible care of their aircraft. It’s been proven again that we promote a work culture centred around a robust safety management system [SMS].

“Our growing reputation for safety excellence is very important to us at ExecuJet and we all work hard on these principles. It’s taken our ExecuJet Australia team about four years of dedicated effort to secure this new accreditation.

“We are very proud of our safety record at Luxaviation and delighted to receive this industry recognition of our achievements. We strive to continuously improve standards, promote safe working practices and feedback safety-related concerns to our network and industry to deliver excellence across the world. For us, as this IS-BAH accreditation demonstrates, safety is not just an objective but a daily practice.

“Furthermore, we offer an outstanding level of customer service and quality across our entire network, adhering to the highest standards in all aspects of the business aviation industry.”