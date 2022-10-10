Joby partners with Skyports to test vertiports

Joby and Skyports are partnering on a passenger vertiport to demonstrate and test technologies and procedures that could be used to operate eVTOL aircraft in the future.

The Living Lab will be showcased at a series of different locations throughout the USA during the next 18 months. Members of the aviation industry and the public will be able to visit the vertiport.

The Living Lab was unveiled in advance of Joby’s Field Trip event, during which the company will open its doors to a range of partners and investors to see behind the scenes of its pilot production facility, where the company’s first production prototype is currently being built.

Eric Allison, head of product at Joby said, “Our all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft is set to revolutionize the way we travel in and around cities. Joby riders will skip the traffic, flying directly to their destination at over 200mph.”

“But to realize the vision of everyday flight, we need to deliver a seamless and more rapid experience on the ground. The Living Lab will allow us to rethink the terminal experience, keeping our customers front and center throughout their entire journey.”

Duncan Walker, CEO at Skyports said, “We expect the Living Lab to be instrumental in our efforts to engage regulators, government officials, and the public to demonstrate the benefits of electric vertical take-off and landing operations and promote acceptance of this new form of mobility.

“Our aim is to develop vertiport infrastructure that delivers a zero-wait check-in experience for customers, and we’re delighted to be working with Joby, one of the leading companies in this sector, to prepare for that future,” he added.

Earlier this year, Skyports announced a UK Government funded project to develop a vertiport at a London General Aviation aerodrome. The company’s European vertiport testbed is set to launch next month at the Pontoise-Cormeilles aerodrome, Paris, with a program of live flight operations.