Avfuel welcomes Redding Jet Center to its branded network

Avfuel Corporation has expanded its branded FBO network with the addition of Redding Jet Center, a long-time Avfuel contract fuel location.

“We’re so pleased to be taking our relationship with Redding Jet Center to the next level,” said Mark Haynes, Avfuel’s vice president of sales. “Redding provides exceptional service in a key location for our flight department customers, and its high standards align with Avfuel’s business philosophy in general. It’s a great fit.”

Redding Jet Center is unique in its support of both business aviation customers, and Northern California’s aerial service operations by facilitating the region’s cargo supply chain and fire services, providing a base for those fighting forest fires.

Doug Coble, general manager of the FBO, said becoming an Avfuel-branded partner was all about enhancing customer care.

“We want to meet customer needs at the highest level, and partnering with Avfuel is a great opportunity to do that,” Coble said. “Being an Avfuel-branded location means more comprehensive offerings, including AVTRIP rewards, while still providing the quality fuel our customers have become accustomed to at competitive prices.”

Streamlined purchasing with the Avfuel Pro Card is one of Redding Jet Center’s branded-location benefits, allowing purchases of all items—with or without a fuel purchase—to be made in one transaction.

The FBO at Redding Jet Center provides a welcoming atmosphere along with a pilots’ lounge and supplies, conference room accommodating groups of 12 to 15, and a flight-planning desk. Its 16,000-square-foot working hangar houses a full-service maintenance facility staffed by FAA-certified Airframe and Powerplant mechanics, four with inspection authorizations, to handle virtually any service or maintenance need. The team specializes in Cessna 300-400 series aircraft and has factory training on Cessna Caravan and Beechcraft King Air-series aircraft.