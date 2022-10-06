DC Aviation Al-Futtaim appoints new director of ground operations

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a joint venture between Dubai-headquartered Al-Futtaim and Germany’s DC Aviation, one of the leading European business jet operators, has announced the appointment of Christopher Eden as director of ground operations.

Eden will be based in DCAF’s headquarters located at Al Maktoum International Airport and will oversee the Ground Operations Department as the nominated Post Holder.

Holger Ostheimer, Managing Director of DC Aviation Al-Futtaim said, “We are extremely pleased to have Chris join us bringing with him over 30 years of aviation market experience as well as technical knowledge. He shares the core values of DCAF, passion for quality and customer service excellence and will continue and take forward the exceptional efforts of our ground operations team. This will benefit our customers and further strengthen our position as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.”

Eden said, “I am excited to be joining the DC Aviation Al-Futtaim team and look forward to bringing my experience to this role to support our VVIP clients. I am honoured to be working alongside this team of professionals who are committed to delivering unmatched quality and safety to our customers.”

Previously, Eden worked at Siam Land Flying in Thailand at was the General Manager Phuket and was responsible for establishing their new FBO operation.