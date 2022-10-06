Embassair opens FBO at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport

Embassair has opened an FBO at Opa-Locka Executive Airport (KOPF) in Miami, Florida.

The FBO terminal was designed by architect Jacques Rougerie and embodies Embassair’s founders’ vision of providing an unparalleled travel experience.

“We want to offer the finest door-to-door service for both business and leisure travelers, providing best-in-class concierge services, modern architectural designs that incorporate the latest technologies, and the highest standards of safety and security,” said founder Frank Devaux.

Embassair’s FBO at KOPF offers many amenities for both passengers and crew. The facility has over 10,000 square feet dedicated just for customer use, which includes a large lobby and four private boarding lounges with direct access to the ramp. There is also a private, covered garage with EV charging stations for customers.

The terminal also provides approximately 60,000 square feet of aircraft hangar space, and over 5,000 square feet of space dedicated for crew. There are three full-size snooze room suites, allowing for the utmost level of crew rest and privacy.

“Embassair’s FBO is one of the most innovative terminals in the world and a true work of art,” said Devaux. “It is based on Embassair’s values of innovation, luxury, and security.”

The V-shape design and other similar features work in synchrony with technology to provide the ultimate level of safety in the industry.

Embassair is soft opening in Winter, 2022 and grand opening at the start of 2023.