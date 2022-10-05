Gulfstream opens Fort Worth service center

Gulfstream Aerospace has opened its newest Gulfstream Customer Support service center at Fort Worth Alliance Airport.

Gulfstream invested more than US$55 million in the 162,000-square-foot/15,050-square-meter maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at Alliance. The building includes hangar space, back shops, support areas and employee and customer offices and can accommodate up to nine Gulfstream G650ER aircraft in the hangar space as well as six aircraft on the ramp.

Gulfstream’s commitment to sustainability extends to the Fort Worth Alliance facility which was designed to operate with enhanced environmental efficiency. Gulfstream Fort Worth Alliance operates on 100% renewable electricity, uses LED lighting and features energy-efficient HVAC, among other features.

The Fort Worth Alliance facility complements Gulfstream’s existing presence at Dallas Love Field and will have approximately 200 employees on-site. To help develop and train the local workforce, Gulfstream is partnering with Tarrant County College’s airframe and powerplant (A&P) program to hire new technicians along with several other local educational institutions to build the talent pipeline in the community.

“The Fort Worth Alliance opening marks another milestone in Gulfstream’s overarching strategy to enhance convenience and increase support offerings for our customers,” said Derek Zimmerman, president, Gulfstream Customer Support. “This new facility will serve our significant customer base in Texas and those traveling in the region from throughout the U.S. as well as the volume of Gulfstream traffic we see in the area coming from Mexico, Central and South America, and around the world.”

In addition to Fort Worth Alliance, Gulfstream Customer Support recently expanded facilities in Farnborough, England; Savannah, Georgia; Appleton, Wisconsin; Van Nuys, California; and Palm Beach, Florida. In November 2021, Gulfstream also announced an all-new expansion in Mesa, Arizona, to support customers operating from and through the U.S. West Coast.