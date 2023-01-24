FAI Air Ambulance receives EURAMI accreditation for the fifth time

FAI rent-a-jet’s Air Ambulance Division has announced it has received accreditation from the European Aeromedical Institute (EURAMI) for the fifth time for both long-range, intercontinental fixed wing and regional fixed wing air ambulance services.

This includes medical endorsements of adult critical care, advanced adult critical care, pediatric critical care and neonatal critical care. The accreditation covers 15 aircraft in the FAI fleet which includes its Bombardier family models – Global Express, Challenger 850, Challenger 604 and Learjet 60.

EURAMI awards accreditation to aeromedical providers once they have completed an audit which includes satisfying a host of strict eligibility criteria. These include operator experience; safety record; aircraft suitability, medical care quality, medical equipment and staff qualifications to name but a few.

Volker Lemke, head of FAI´s Air Ambulance Division said, “We are very pleased to be recognized once again as an approved EURAMI accredited provider. This is a significant award for FAI and it reflects our company ethos which is a commitment to safety and an outstanding level of service to our customers, patients and all who fly with us.”

FAI rent-a-jet is one of the world’s largest air ambulance jet operators. Its 10-strong air ambulance fleet, comprising Learjet 60, Challenger 604 and most recently, its Global Express and Challenger 850, are based at FAI´s Headquarters at Albrecht Dürer International Airport Nuremberg. The business is supported by more than 250 full-time staff plus 50 physicians, nurses and paramedics. The company also specialises in air support in hostile areas for the world´s largest NGO.