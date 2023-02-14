Farnborough Airport launches brand collaboration with Aston Martin

Farnborough Airport has announced a unique collaboration with British automotive manufacturer Aston Martin.



As part of the Airport’s Brand Collaboration Programme, Aston Martin’s high-performance luxury SUV DBX707 will chauffeur guests to and from their aircraft.

Simon Geere, Farnborough Airport’s CEO said, “At Farnborough Airport, one of our ambitions is to become widely recognized as an aspirational travel brand. We are therefore delighted to be collaborating with such an iconic, highly desirable British brand as Aston Martin with whom we share excellent synergies, to deliver an enhanced and discerning customer experience.”



Oliver Turner, regional president of Aston Martin said, “Farnborough Airport has become an important destination for premium air travel in the UK, so we are thrilled to have Aston Martin’s DBX707 enhancing the Airport’s guest journey experience and demonstrating its unrivalled performance and outstanding luxury.”