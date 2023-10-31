ExecuJet opens refurbished FBO in Berlin

ExecuJet, part of Luxaviation Group, recently announced that refurbishment works on its Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) General Aviation Terminal (GAT) have been successfully completed.

The new GAT project has delivered a fully functional facility, meeting all new 2023 European standards in the industry.

Joachim Krüger, vice president Northern Europe, Luxaviation said, “We are very excited about our redesigned GAT, in particular the customs and security area, which allows us to offer an enhanced customer-friendly facility and respond to the new European safety standards. Furthermore, the BER is key for ExecuJet, as Berlin’s economy is continuously growing, and Brandenburg ranking as one of the most dynamic economic regions in Germany.”

The company BauWerke was commissioned with the general planning and project management of the GAT refurbishment. They were able to complete the project and open the expanded facility even before the originally planned date.

Planning and construction were largely carried out during ongoing operations.

“Consistent planning and tendering as well as our “real-time” project management enabled us to meet not only the deadlines but also the cost targets,” said Fritz Breitenthaler, managing director and shareholder of BauWerke.

The airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) formally opened in November 2020 and succeeded the three commercial airports of Tempelhof, Tegel and Schönefeld.

ExecuJet today operates two FBOs in Germany, located at Munich International Airport (MUC) and Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER).

ExecuJet recently announced a newly agreed agency collaboration with Air bp to supply customers at the BER General Aviation (GA) terminal with Jet-A1 fuel.