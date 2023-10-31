Jet Linx unveils private terminal at Eppley Airfield, Omaha

Jet Linx has unveiled its flagship private terminal at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

The original Jet Linx Omaha facility debuted in 2004 as the company’s first private terminal before

nationwide expansion.

The new 60,000-square-foot private terminal was designed with global architecture firm HDR and features 28-foot-high doors capable of housing the largest business jets, as well as heated pavement for seamless arrivals and departures with a 6,600-square-foot, glass-enclosed private lounge area.

“This flagship facility shows our commitment to aircraft owners, Jet Card Members and our team, as we

aim to provide best-in-class service and facilities,” said Jamie Walker, Jet Linx Chairman.

“As we approach our company’s 25th anniversary, it seems fitting to return to our roots in Omaha as we enter a new phase of expansion and operational excellence.”