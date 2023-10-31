Farnborough Airport sells its millionth litre of SAF

Farnborough Airport has sold its millionth litre of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), further highlighting its aim to be a sustainability showcase for airports around the world.

Having begun to offer SAF to all its customers in 2021, Farnborough Airport has become one of the largest single-site suppliers of SAF to the business aviation community in the UK.

It also became the first airport in the world to offer SAF at the same price as its standard Jet A1 fuel during the lead up to the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow.

“At Farnborough Airport, we want to be a genuine catalyst for change and are always looking for new ways to supply and create sustainable energy sources. We are proud of this milestone and our vision is to become a SAF only airport before the end of the decade, acting as an early adopter ‘of scale’ and accelerating the wider take-up of SAF across the aviation industry,” said CEO Simon Geere.