Vista launches Vista America for US customers

Private aviation group Vista Global Holdings has launched Vista America, merging the activities of its partner charter operators in the USA and appointed David Stanley as its president.

Vista America will operate the Vista Members’ fleet in the USA for VistaJet and XO clients, and aligns its operating partners in the country: Jet Select, Western Air Charter, XOJET Aviation and Red Wing Aviation.

Vista maintains non-controlling minority interests in these US operating partners.

According to Vista, the move will enable the company to provide its clients with a seamless and consistent experience.

Vista America president David Stanley brings over 19 years of industry experience to his new role at Vista America, serving most recently as senior director at Collins Aerospace.

Stanley said, “I am thrilled to join Vista America and lead this exciting new chapter. The Vista Group is a world-class organization with a commitment to providing its clients with the best possible private aviation solutions. I look forward to working with the talented team at Vista America as we continue to grow the business and deliver exceptional service to our clients.”

Nick van der Meer, chief operating officer Vista said, “We are delighted to welcome David Stanley to Vista as the president of Vista America. David is a highly respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the private aviation market. He is the ideal person to lead Vista America as we continue to grow our business in the United States.”