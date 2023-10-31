ExecuJet expands FBO network to Newcastle International Airport

ExecuJet, part of Luxaviation Group, has expanded its global presence with its new FBO to Newcastle International Airport through its partnership with Samson Executive Jet Centre.

As a result of the partnership, the North East-based private aviation terminal will be added to ExecuJet’s worldwide network of over 100 locations, from Sydney to Dubai and Saint Maarten to Cape Town.

Samson Executive Jet Centre currently offers services that include aircraft charter, full concierge service, as well as amenities for the crew.

Michel Tohane, president of group FBO Services at Luxaviation said, “We are extremely happy to have entered this partnership with Samson Executive Jet Centre. I want to thank both teams for their continued efforts that led to this agreement, which will undoubtedly be a milestone for our development in the region and the expansion of our global FBO network.”

Gary Forster, managing director for ExecuJet Caribbean said, “I am proud to be from the area and to have worked all over the world for Luxaviation. I have always monitored Newcastle International Airport and would like nothing better than seeing Samson Executive Jet Centre flourish.”

Keith Faley, director of operations at Newcastle International Airport for Samson Executive Jet Centre said, “This is fantastic news for Samson Executive Jet Centre, the Airport and the region. Having the opportunity to combine the expertise and global reputation of both brands will help us deliver the highest-quality services for our customers in the North East.”