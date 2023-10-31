Weston Aviation adds Brighton City Airport to the Collection Portfolio

Weston Aviation, the UK and Ireland-based Private and Business Aviation company has added

Brighton City Airport to its portfolio of network locations.

This further addition joins London Southend Airport and Cambridge City Airport as The Collection continues to grow.

The Collection, was created as the new alliance which enables Weston Aviation to further expand its

network by working closely and collaboratively with other airport owners and independent FBO

operators to champion the use of these regional airports and increase audience reach.

“We are delighted to add Brighton City Airport to The Collection and we look forward to working

closely with Rob and the team to assist them in further developing their business aviation activity at

the airport and offer our support and experience in the regional airport FBO market,” said Nick

Weston, CEO and founder of Weston Aviation.

Rob Cooke, managing director of Brighton City Airport said, “We are very pleased to be joining

Weston Aviation’s UK and Ireland network of locations, which comes at a perfect time for us as we

look to relaunch our FBO services with a new facility and direction.”

Weston Aviation operates five FBO and business aviation facilities in the UK and Ireland at

Gloucestershire Airport, Cornwall Airport Newquay, Humberside Airport, Manchester Airport and Cork Airport. Formed in 1995, Weston Aviation is the second largest FBO network in the UK and Ireland.