Gulfstream to debut G700 alongside G500 at Dubai Airshow

Gulfstream will exhibit the ultralong-range Gulfstream G700 and the Gulfstream G500 at the Dubai Airshow on November 13-17.

“Gulfstream has a longstanding history in the Middle East and surrounding regions,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “Recently, we announced a host of increased capabilities across the fleet, and we look forward to meeting with customers and guests at the Dubai Airshow to showcase The Gulfstream Difference with two of these aircraft, firsthand.”

Gulfstream recently announced the G700’s range has increased to 7,750 nautical miles/14,353 kilometers at Mach 0.85 or 6,650 nm/12,316 km at Mach 0.90, gaining 250 nm/463 km at both speeds over original projections.

The G700’s maximum operating speed has also increased to Mach 0.935 from Mach 0.925, giving it the highest speed in the Gulfstream fleet.