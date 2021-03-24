Fast Air Jet Centre becomes Canada’s first carbon neutral FBO

For over 30 years, Fast Air Jet Centre has provided aircraft fueling and handling services at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport in Manitoba, Canada.

Fast Air, a member of the Air Elite by World Fuel Network, began its commitment to sustainability by buying offsets to compensate for its operation’s carbon emissions for 2019 as part of the network’s carbon-neutral initiative.

In 2021, the operation continues its sustainability journey by committing to being run on a net-zero basis for itscarbon footprint.

To achievethis goal, a baseline was established and utilizing approved and audited carbon offsets combined with carbon reduction strategies, the facility will run in an environmentally friendly way. This step is part of an ongoing process that Fast Air has established to reduce its carbon footprint, including using renewables and purchasing carbon offsets.

Dan Rutherford, manager of business development, Fast Air Jet Centre, said, “This commitment is going to extend to other parts of the Fast Air operations and will include its aircraft in the coming year. Aircraft clients at the Jet Centre will be given the opportunity to apply carbon offsets for their travel, which will extend the impact of this commitment even further.”

Fast Air’s carbon neutral initiative announcement is further enhanced by its participation in the Air Elite Network’s recent carbon purchase initiative. The company is among the 43 member locations that have become carbon-neutral for 2019 and have committed the same for 2020 and beyond.