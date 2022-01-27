Jet Aviation achieves IS-BAH Stage 2 safety certification for Amsterdam and Rotterdam FBOs

Jet Aviation’s FBOs in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, Netherlands have received certification for the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) Stage 2.

The International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH), developed by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), is a set of global industry best practices for business aviation ground handlers that truly feature robust Safety Management System practices.

Jet Aviation operates 27 IS-BAH-registered FBOs around the world and said it expects to gain further IS-BAH certifications in the coming months.

Edwin Niemöller, Jet Aviation’s senior director of FBO Operations in The Netherlands said, “Along with our commitment to safety and quality, these new IS-BAH certificates clearly demonstrate that challenges are also opportunities to shine. I couldn’t be prouder of our teams for their agility, professionalism, and unwavering adherence to the highest standards, particularly during these extraordinary times.

“It’s the experience, dedication and passion of our handling teams that enables them to deliver incomparable service to our customers. We work to get the aircraft serviced for safe, timely departures — every time, and continue to focus on our safety performance and sustainability goals.”

Jet Aviation recently secured an ongoing supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for offer on-site at its FBO located at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Its Rotterdam location remains the only airport in The Netherlands where night operations (PPR) are permitted for business aviation.

Jet Aviation is a subsidiary of General Dynamics with around 4,000 employees and 50 locations worldwide.